‘Mystery Of The Stolen Office Lunch’ Story Goes Viral On Twitter — Nigeria Today

‘Mystery Of The Stolen Office Lunch’ Story Goes Viral On Twitter

It’s a relatively small team here at 2OV, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the occasional fridge office drama.

We arrived today to find the fridge had been unplugged over the long weekend, meaning that the floor was soaked with water.

High drama, and a classic case of ‘whodunnit’, but that’s nothing compared to the stolen lunch saga that played out on Twitter late last week.

The story comes via Zak Toscani, who is a comedian, which has led many to question its authenticity, but for the sake of a good time we’ll assume this is above board.

Here’s the tweet that started it all, which had a whopping 175 643 retweets at the time of writing:

I’m not going to screenshot the entire thread, but here’s how this one played out:

The lunch in question was shrimp fried rice which means this escalates from a misdemeanor [sic] to felony no doubt Case facts: Lunch was in fridge for less than an hour before it vanished. No shrimp smell remnants in the microwave or kitchen area. This was a professional hit no doubt HOLY SHIT. He’s back. He watched the tape. He knows who did it.

Everyone is alive, but there is a good chance this lunch thief could strike again at any moment.

For a sense of perspective, this story was covered on the BBC, the Daily Mail and VICE, amongst many others.

The last of those sources, VICE, sums it up as follows:

…the viral story affirms the values that so many office workers hold dear, and codifies them: The office fridge thief is the lowest of the low. It’s wrong to wish someone else be fired for a petty offense [sic]. And informal, community-driven punishment can be more effective than judgments handed down from on high.

Going to be some super awkward vibes in that office this week, because the story has surely reached the thief in question at this point.

I guess the moral of the story here is that someone is always watching, and also don’t steal (or toss away) your co-workers’ lunches.

