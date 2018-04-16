N-Delta : FG doles out N45m start-up package to youths, women — Nigeria Today

N-Delta : FG doles out N45m start-up package to youths, women

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, has disbursed a total of N45 million to about 90 youths and women in the region, who have successfully undergone its training programme to enable them to start their own trading.

The released of the funds to the beneficiaries was part of the ministry’s commitment towards reducing unemployment and youth restiveness in the region.

While disbursing the money to the beneficiaries in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital recently, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, said each person will be empowered with N500, 000 start-up package.

Pastor Usani explained the 90 graduands drawn from the various States in the region were trained in Fishery and Poultry production so that they could contribute to the food security of the region and Nigeria in general.

Pastor Usani added that the package given to the beneficiaries was “Teaching you how to fish rather than just giving fish to you.”

He charged them to establish themselves so that they too could contribute towards the training of other Niger Deltans for the enhancement of their value, thereby making them more productive members of the society.

Pastor Usani reiterated that the Federal Government would be glad to seeing the trainees as partners and consultants with capacity to deliver as change agents in the nearest future.

The graduands expressed gratitude to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, pledging their unalloyed support for Mr President and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, stressing that they have received “All it takes to transform our lives and other people around us.”

