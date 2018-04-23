N-Power gives update on pre-selected applicants — Nigeria Today

N-Power gives update on pre-selected applicants

N-Power, Federal Government’s youth empowerment scheme on Monday revealed what pre-selected applicants should do. The scheme said pre-selected applicants should visit its website and check their final selection status. In a tweet, the scheme urged candidates to use their phone numbers or email address to check if they “transitioned from pre-selected applicants to beneficiaries.” The […]

