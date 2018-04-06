N-Power, other SIP programmes failing – Senate blasts Buhari govt - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

N-Power, other SIP programmes failing – Senate blasts Buhari govt – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
N-Power, other SIP programmes failing – Senate blasts Buhari govt
Nigerian Senate yesterday declared that the N-Power and other National Social Investment Programmes under the Buhari government were not being felt by the people. The lawmakers stated this after Maryam Uwais, the special adviser to President Muhammadu …
