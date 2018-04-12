 N1.6bn NEMA scam: Reps to invite Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

N1.6bn NEMA scam: Reps to invite Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A House of Representatives panel currently investigating the alleged violation of public trust by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has stated that it will invite the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. Osinbajo is the current board chairman of NEMA, which has already suspended six of its directors. During a public hearing on Thursday by the […]

N1.6bn NEMA scam: Reps to invite Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.