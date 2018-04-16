N11.5bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Ruling On Alao-Akala’s Application For Stay Of Proceedings — Nigeria Today

N11.5bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Ruling On Alao-Akala’s Application For Stay Of Proceedings

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday adjourned ruling on an application for stay of proceedings filed by a former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, and two others in an N11.5 billion fraud suit. Alao-Akala, Sen. Hosea Agboola, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, and […]

The post N11.5bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Ruling On Alao-Akala's Application For Stay Of Proceedings appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

