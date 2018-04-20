N17.8bn disaster fund: Magu defends NEMA directors' suspension - The Punch — Nigeria Today

N17.8bn disaster fund: Magu defends NEMA directors’ suspension – The Punch
N17.8bn disaster fund: Magu defends NEMA directors' suspension
The Punch
John Ameh, Abuja. The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday, defended the suspension of six directors of the National Emergency Management Agency by the Governing Council of the agency. The …
NEMA: Suspension of six directors by Osinbajo board in order — HOS
Osinbajo Defends Board Action as Magu Confirms Role in Suspension of NEMA Staff
House of Rep Insists on Reinstatement of NEMA Officials
