Nadal storms past teenager Tsitsipas to win 11th Barcelona title - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Nadal storms past teenager Tsitsipas to win 11th Barcelona title – Reuters
Reuters
Nadal storms past teenager Tsitsipas to win 11th Barcelona title
Reuters
(Reuters) – World number one Rafael Nadal made light work of Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Barcelona Open final 6-2 6-1 on Sunday, lifting the trophy for a record-extending 11th time. Tennis – ATP 500 – Barcelona Open – Real Club de …
