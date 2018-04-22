NAEE: With PIGB in Place, NNPC'll Have No Excuses for Under-recovery, Losses - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

NAEE: With PIGB in Place, NNPC’ll Have No Excuses for Under-recovery, Losses – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
NAEE: With PIGB in Place, NNPC'll Have No Excuses for Under-recovery, Losses
THISDAY Newspapers
Chineme Okafor in Abuja. The Nigerian Association for Energy Economics (NAEE) saturday stated that the imminent promulgation of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) which the two chambers of the National Assembly have harmonised for …
Experts insist Buhari should sign PIGB into law
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!