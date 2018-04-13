NAF Commences Medical Outreach For IDPs In Rann — Nigeria Today

NAF Commences Medical Outreach For IDPs In Rann
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on 10th April 2018, commenced a three-day medical and surgical outreach for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Rann IDP Camp in Borno State. The medical outreach, which would last till 13th April 2018, became necessary to avoid humanitarian catastrophe due to the recent withdrawal of humanitarian services by Non-Governmental Organisations […]
The post NAF Commences Medical Outreach For IDPs In Rann appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!