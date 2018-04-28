 Naf Destroys Boko Haram Terrorists Logistics Base At Tumbum Gini — Nigeria Today
Naf Destroys Boko Haram Terrorists Logistics Base At Tumbum Gini

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has successfully destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) logistics base at Tumbum Gini in the northern axis of Borno. AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, who confirmed this in a statement issued on Saturday, in Abuja, […]

