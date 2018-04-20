NAF Facilitates Training Of Pioneer Pilots For Liberian Armed Forces — Nigeria Today

NAF Facilitates Training Of Pioneer Pilots For Liberian Armed Forces
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recently winged two Liberian pilots, who are the first set of pilots to be trained for the Liberian Armed Forces thereby strengthening the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Liberia. The Liberian pilots had their ab-initio flying training at the NAF 401 Flying Training School (FTS) in Kaduna before the NAF […]
