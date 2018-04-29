NAF graduates 146 SNCOs at Military Training Centre - WorldStage — Nigeria Today

NAF graduates 146 SNCOs at Military Training Centre – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
NAF graduates 146 SNCOs at Military Training Centre
WorldStage
The Nigerian Air Force has graduated another set of 146 Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) from the Leadership and Management Course at the Military Training Centre in Kaduna. The course, which commenced in February 2018, was designed to equip …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!