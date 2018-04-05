NAFDAC dismisses rumour of plastic fish in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

NAFDAC dismisses rumour of plastic fish in Nigeria
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says there is no plastic fish in circulation in Nigeria. The Agency’s spokesman, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said that its finding followed “a thorough investigation and analysis of some unsuspected plastic fish samples’’ in its laboratory. He said […]
