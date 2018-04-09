Naija Boy for Life ! John Boyega hosted at Glenfiddich Circle of Mavericks Whisky Experience - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Naija Boy for Life ! John Boyega hosted at Glenfiddich Circle of Mavericks Whisky Experience – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Naija Boy for Life ! John Boyega hosted at Glenfiddich Circle of Mavericks Whisky Experience
BellaNaija
On Saturday there was an exclusive Glenfiddich circle of mavericks whisky experience event with John Boyega, who is currently in Lagos for the promotion of his latest movie 'Pacific Rim'. The Hollywood star was joined by several celebrities and …
Five Takeaways from the Accelerate TV John Boyega Masterclass
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!