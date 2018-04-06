 Naija Singer, Victoria Kimani Steps Out In Sexy Transparent Outfit - Photos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Naija Singer, Victoria Kimani Steps Out In Sexy Transparent Outfit – Photos

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment, Fashion, News | 0 comments

Kedi kwa nke bu nkaa biko nu? Say person be actress of singer no mean say make you noe respect yourself now, haba? I kmow say this thing wey this actress were na just to keep up with some crazy chicks for America. Everybody won be like Kim K.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.