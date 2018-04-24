Naira appreciates against dollar at investors' window - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Naira appreciates against dollar at investors’ window – Vanguard
Vanguard
Naira appreciates against dollar at investors' window
Vanguard
The Naira on Tuesday appreciated to N360 to the dollar at the investors' window, after depreciating for five consecutive days. The Nigerian currency gained 54kobo to exchange at N360, stronger than N360.54 traded on Monday, while it was sold at N305.7 …
