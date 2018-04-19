 Naira depreciates further at investors’ window — Nigeria Today
Naira depreciates further at investors’ window

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Naira on Thursday, depreciated further at the investors’ window, exchanging at N360.31 to the dollar, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Nigerian currency lost 15 kobo from N360.

