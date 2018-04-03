Naira dips marginally against dollar at parallel market - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Naira dips marginally against dollar at parallel market – Vanguard
Naira dips marginally against dollar at parallel market
The Naira on Tuesday depreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market, exchanging at N361.20 to the dollar. Newsmen report that the Nigerian currency lost 20 kobo from N361 earlier traded before the Easter break. The naira also closed …
