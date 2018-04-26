 Naira down to N360.51/$ in I&E window — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Naira down to N360.51/$ in I&E window

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Adaeze Okechukwu
The Naira, yesterday, recorded the highest daily depreciation this week of 51 kobo  to N360.51 per dollar, in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that the indicative exchange rate for the  I&E  window rose to N360.51 per dollar yesterday, from N360 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating 51 kobo loss in the naira.

The depreciation was occasioned a 56 percent decline in volume of dollars traded  the I&E window yesterday. The transactions in the window stood at  $  93.80 million,  down from  $212.83  million recorded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, naira remained stable at N363 per dollar yesterday for the tenth consecutive business day in the parallel market.

The post Naira down to N360.51/$ in I&E window appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.