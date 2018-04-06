 Naira falls against dollar — Nigeria Today
Naira falls against dollar

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business

The Naira, Thursday, depreciated by 30 kobo to close at N360.45 per dollar, in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. This is just as the window recorded 236 percent upsurge in its turnover. Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window rose to N360.45 per […]

