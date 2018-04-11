 Nandi teachers seek share of Too estate, want to be enjoined - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Nandi teachers seek share of Too estate, want to be enjoined – The Star, Kenya

The Star, Kenya

Nandi teachers seek share of Too estate, want to be enjoined
Teachers in a Nandi county Sacco are seeking to be enjoined in a succession case over the property of the late former powerful Nominated MP Mark Too. The Sacco claims it bought 202 acres and members want to be recognised as part of the beneficiaries of
