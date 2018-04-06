Naomi Campbell congratulates Nigerian-born singer boyfriend, Skepta, as he bags chieftaincy title — Nigeria Today

Naomi Campbell congratulates Nigerian-born singer boyfriend, Skepta, as he bags chieftaincy title

British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has congratulated her British-Nigerian singer lover, Joseph Adenuga a.k.a Skepta, who has been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Ogun State. Thirty-five-year-old Skepta, an award winning English grime artiste who is in a relationship with 47-year-old Naomi Campbell, was born in Tottenham, United Kingdom, to Nigerian parents. His chieftaincy title is […]

The post Naomi Campbell congratulates Nigerian-born singer boyfriend, Skepta, as he bags chieftaincy title appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

