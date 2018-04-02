Naomi Campbell visits Ikorodu, meets Instagram famous dancers - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

Naomi Campbell visits Ikorodu, meets Instagram famous dancers – NAIJA.NG



NAIJA.NG Naomi Campbell visits Ikorodu, meets Instagram famous dancers

NAIJA.NG

Naomi was in the Lagos suburb to meet a group of young dancers known as Dreamcatchers who are very famous for their dance moves on Instagram. The model had written about her wish to meet them. She took to her Instagram page to thank all those …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

