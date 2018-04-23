Napoli coach Sarri gives finger to 'spitting' Juve fans - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Napoli coach Sarri gives finger to ‘spitting’ Juve fans – Vanguard
Vanguard
Napoli coach Sarri gives finger to 'spitting' Juve fans
Maurizo Sarri was unrepentant after he was spotted giving the middle finger to a group of Juventus fans on Sunday. Sarri. “I replied to a group of people who were spitting at the bus and insulting us for being Neapolitan,” said Sarri after Napoli kept …
Napoli beat Juventus to create a genuine Serie A title race
Juve still have the advantage despite Napoli reverse, claims Allegri
Last-gasp Koulibaly gives Napoli victory as Juve lead cut to one point
