 Napoli coach Sarri gives finger to 'spitting' Juve fans - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Napoli coach Sarri gives finger to ‘spitting’ Juve fans – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Sports


Napoli coach Sarri gives finger to 'spitting' Juve fans
Maurizo Sarri was unrepentant after he was spotted giving the middle finger to a group of Juventus fans on Sunday. Sarri. “I replied to a group of people who were spitting at the bus and insulting us for being Neapolitan,” said Sarri after Napoli kept
