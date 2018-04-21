 NASA reveals its plans to have astronauts orbiting the moon by 2025 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NASA reveals its plans to have astronauts orbiting the moon by 2025

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

At the Space Symposium conference, NASA outlined their plans for the Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, a stepping stone for future missions to Mars. The first Orion test flight will be launched into lunar orbit next year.

The post NASA reveals its plans to have astronauts orbiting the moon by 2025 appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.