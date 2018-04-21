NASA reveals its plans to have astronauts orbiting the moon by 2025 — Nigeria Today

NASA reveals its plans to have astronauts orbiting the moon by 2025
At the Space Symposium conference, NASA outlined their plans for the Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, a stepping stone for future missions to Mars. The first Orion test flight will be launched into lunar orbit next year.
