Nasal vaccine suspends peanut allergies in mice. Could humans be next? — Nigeria Today

Nasal vaccine suspends peanut allergies in mice. Could humans be next?

Researchers at the University of Michigan’s Mary H. Weiser Food Allergy Center have developed a vaccine that can temporarily switch off peanut allergies in mice. Could humans be next?

The post Nasal vaccine suspends peanut allergies in mice. Could humans be next? appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

