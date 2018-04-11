Nasarawa Internal Revenue Service will generate N15b in 2018 — Nigeria Today

Nasarawa Internal Revenue Service will generate N15b in 2018

Ahmed Yakubu, the Chairman of Nasarawa Internal Revenue Service, has expressed optimism that the board will generate N15 billion this year to enhance the revenue profile of the state.

Yakuba expressed the zeal on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the North Central Zonal headquarters of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria ( FRCN ) in Lafia.

According to him, Gov. Umaru Al-Makura during the inauguration of the service, set an annual target of N12 billion for it.

“But we have decided to review the target upward to N15 billion annually in order to boost the revenue profile of the state,’’ he said.

He said the agency would to take advantage of the state’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ), to maximally harness the revenue sources of the state.

He added that the revenue service would focus more on four areas: Stamp Duties, Pay as You Earn ( PAYE ), Withholding Taxes and Land Fee.

Yakubu promised that the internal revenue service would work in synergy with the state task force on land which was constituted in 2017, to generate more revenue for the state.

The chairman added that the agency would also collaborate with security agencies to enforce the existing revenue laws of the state.

He appealed to media organisations in the state to support the agency through appropriate sensitisation of the residents on the need fulfill their financial obligations to the state.

Responding, Sylvasnus Namang, Director, FRCN, North Central Zone, gave the assurance that the station would support the service to achieve the set target.

Namang added that FRCN would introduce quality programmes and carry news on the activities of the service as a way of supporting the it to achieve the set goal.

