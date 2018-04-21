Nasarawa killings: Al-Makura commiserates with police over loss of 3 officers — Nigeria Today

Nasarawa killings: Al-Makura commiserates with police over loss of 3 officers
The Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has commiserated with the Nigeria Police Force over the loss of three officers to the recent attacks in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Musa Elayo, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, stated this in a statement on Saturday in Lafia. He said the […]
