 Nasarawa killings: Al-Makura commiserates with police over loss of 3 officers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nasarawa killings: Al-Makura commiserates with police over loss of 3 officers

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has commiserated with the Nigeria Police Force over the loss of three officers to the recent attacks in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Musa Elayo, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, stated this in a statement on Saturday in Lafia. He said the […]

Nasarawa killings: Al-Makura commiserates with police over loss of 3 officers

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.