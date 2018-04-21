Nasarawa killings: Al-Makura commiserates with police over loss of 3 officers — Nigeria Today

Nasarawa killings: Al-Makura commiserates with police over loss of 3 officers

The Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has commiserated with the Nigeria Police Force over the loss of three officers to the recent attacks in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Musa Elayo, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, stated this in a statement on Saturday in Lafia. He said the […]

Nasarawa killings: Al-Makura commiserates with police over loss of 3 officers

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

