NASA’s virtual tour of the moon in all-new 4K resolution will blow your mind — Nigeria Today

NASA’s virtual tour of the moon in all-new 4K resolution will blow your mind

NASA has just released an all-new 4K-resolution video showing the moon in incredible detail. Created using data gathered over the last nine years, the presentation shows our nearest neighbor like you’ve never seen it before.

