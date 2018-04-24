NASS invasion: Reps to partner Senate to investigate incident — Nigeria Today

NASS invasion: Reps to partner Senate to investigate incident

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to form a committee with the Senate to investigate the invasion of the upper chamber on April 18 by some hoodlums.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by the Chief Whip, Rep. Alhassan Doguwa (Kano-APC), at the plenary.

Moving the motion, Doguwa said that both chambers condemned the invasion of the National Assembly, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the invasion.

He said that it was imperative for legislators to protect themselves to enable them deliver on their mandate.

“Let us protect ourselves even if nobody will; we are doing our job and serving Nigeria and we are not safe.

“Let us form a joint committee of both chambers to investigate the invasion and bring anybody involved to book no matter how highly or lowly placed,” he said.

In his contribution, Chairman, Committee on Financial Crimes, Rep. Oladele Kayode, stressed the need to uphold the sanctity of National Assembly.

He said that a court order was issued within 24 hours restraining the police from arresting the senator who was fingered to have been behind the attacked.

Kayode alleged that the court was interfering in the activities of the assembly and that there was need to re-sound the principle of separation power to the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN).

“We are heading towards anarchy unless something is done about it,” he added.

In his ruling, Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said that the resolution would be transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.

