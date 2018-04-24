 NASS invasion: Reps to partner Senate to investigate incident — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NASS invasion: Reps to partner Senate to investigate incident

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

People trying to take possession of the mace, the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, seized at the chamber in Abuja, on April 18, 2018. The ceremonial mace of Nigeria's upper chamber of parliament was stolen Senate leaders said, condemning the theft as an "act of treason". STRINGER / AFP

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to form a committee with the Senate to investigate the invasion of the upper chamber on April 18 by some hoodlums.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by the Chief Whip, Rep. Alhassan Doguwa (Kano-APC), at the plenary.

Moving the motion, Doguwa said that both chambers condemned the invasion of the National Assembly, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the invasion.

He said that it was imperative for legislators to protect themselves to enable them deliver on their mandate.

Read More

“Let us protect ourselves even if nobody will; we are doing our job and serving Nigeria and we are not safe.

“Let us form a joint committee of both chambers to investigate the invasion and bring anybody involved to book no matter how highly or lowly placed,” he said.

In his contribution, Chairman, Committee on Financial Crimes, Rep. Oladele Kayode, stressed the need to uphold the sanctity of National Assembly.

He said that a court order was issued within 24 hours restraining the police from arresting the senator who was fingered to have been behind the attacked.

Kayode alleged that the court was interfering in the activities of the assembly and that there was need to re-sound the principle of separation power to the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN).

“We are heading towards anarchy unless something is done about it,” he added.

In his ruling, Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said that the resolution would be transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.