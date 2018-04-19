NASS Invasion: Senate Summons IGP, DSS Heads — Nigeria Today

NASS Invasion: Senate Summons IGP, DSS Heads

Following the invasion of the Senate by some unknown hoodlums, allegedly acting on the orders of a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, the upper legislative chamber, yesterday, summoned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Daura Lawal, to brief it on the state of investigation.

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who read a speech after a closed door session which lasted for more than an hour, made the announcement on behalf of the Senate.

The heads of the two security agencies are expected to appear next week for the briefing.

More to come…



