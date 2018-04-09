NASS okays HND programme for official reporters at NILDS — Nigeria Today

NASS okays HND programme for official reporters at NILDS

The National Assembly has endorsed the commencement of Higher National Diploma course in Official Reporting at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

The Institute is the research arm of the National Assembly.

The programme will commence in June this year, following its approval by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Director General of NILDS, Ladi Hamalai, a professor, stated this on Monday while declaring open a two-week certificate training programme on Official Reporting.

The event was put together by the Institute for staff of Anambra and Ogun State Houses of Assembly.

Represented by the Director of Research and Training in the Institute, Adeyemi Fajingbesi, Hamalai said the training was specifically designed to acquaint participants with information, methods and modern tools to report parliamentary practices and proceedings accurately.

The DG said topical issues to be discussed at the training include: Principles and Elements of Speed Writing/Shorthand Development, Hansard Styles Manual, ICT in Official Reporting, Editing, Keyboarding as well as Record Management and Archiving of Parliamentary Reports.

“The central role of the legislature in the overall development of the nation particularly in the areas of law-making for the good governance of the country, oversight of other arms of government and representation of their respective constituencies cannot be overemphasized.

“The present certificate programme is therefore part of NILDS efforts to assist the State Houses of Assembly to develop skills of Official Reporters to meet the present global challenges especially in the area of the use of modern technology,” Hamalai said.

