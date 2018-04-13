NASS to investigation Offa armed robbery attack — Nigeria Today

NASS to investigation Offa armed robbery attack

Senate yesterday resolved to investigate the armed robbery attack on banks in Offa Local

Government Area of Kwara State.

This is coming on the heels of a motion by Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim (Kwara South).

He noted with dismay the deadly armed robbery attacks on five Deposit Money Banks, DMBs,

in Offa on April 5, 2018, in which nine policemen and nine others, including passersby, lost their

lives, as confirmed by the Nigeria Police.

According to him "There are several others injured receiving treatment in various hospitals in

Offa and Ilorin. The DMBs include Union Bank, Ecobank, GTbank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and a

microfinance bank, which suffered huge financial losses after the attack."

He also noted that the robbers numbering about 30 shattered bank buildings, blew up the bank

vaults with dynamites, terrorised workers, customers, passersby and traders within the vicinity

and carted away a substantial amounts of money.

He informed the Senate that Offa Local Government, in conjunction with the traditional ruler,

the Oloffa of Offa, and prominent personalities in Offa community and its environs, had put in

place various measures, including provision of logistics, to security agencies to prevent any re-

occurrence of such incessant robberies and killings within the area in the past.

According to him, such robberies have happened in other areas such as Oro, Omu-aran and

other towns in Kwara South senatorial district.

"(I’m) concerned that the armed robbers carry sophisticated weapons and operate in organised

command structures to ensure the accomplishment of their ignoble activity.

"…also concerned that this is the fourth time within 10 years that such organised attacks have

been carried out in the area.

"I’m worried that if such attacks are allowed to continue, it may lead to the closure of financial

institutions in the town and this may cripple commercial activities in the town and its environs,”

the senator averred.

He acknowledged that the Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki promptly visited the area to

condole the Oloffa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, and the victims of the attacks, as well as

directed the Inspector-General of Police to reinforce security measures to secure lives and

properties in the area.

The Senate urged the federal government through the Nigeria Army to consider the setting up

of Forward Operating Base, FOB, for Kwara South senatorial district accordingly.

Also, the senators called on the banks to consider immediate re-opening of their branches for

normal businesses as soon as the security atmosphere improves, and also mandate the

Committees on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence to investigate the matter

and report back to the Senate within two weeks.

Similarly, approving a motion sponsored by Honourable, Olayonu Danladi, representing

Ifelodun, Offa Oyun federal constituency of Kwara state, the House of Representatives

condemned the robbery attack and consequently mandated the House Committee on Police

Affairs to carry out a probe.

It also commiserated with the people and government of Kwara State and the police authorities

over the loss of lives and destruction of property.

Debating the motion, the House said such investigation would show how the robbery took

place and assist the police to prevent a future reoccurrence.

In his lead debate, Hon. Danladi said the robbery was carried out by a gang of 30 who invaded

the town in a convoy of 10 vehicles.

He stated that the robbers commenced their attack by invading the police station in Offa,

where 16 officers were killed before they attacked various banks in the town, killing innocent

civilians and bank workers.

He expressed displeasure that such scale of attack could occur because the security system was

overwhelmed while police officers were gruesomely killed in a security facility.

Danladi added that “this is an issue that calls for serious concern. The citizens have the right to

security and the right to life as guaranteed in the Nigerian constitution and this cannot be

undermined.”

Contributing to the motion, Hon Beni Lar stated that the nation was becoming a beehive of

crime and criminalities that had remained unsolved, adding that "if the banks are not safe,

where is?"

She asserted that the National Assembly must intervene to find out the truth about the state of

the nation's security apparatus.

Similarly, another House member, Hon. Ahman Pategi Aliyu stated that the fact that there was

no reinforcement to back up the police in Offa while the robbers carried out their operation

cast doubts about the effectiveness of the security structure and painted them in bad light.

