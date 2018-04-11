Nasty C Looking Forward To Collaborate With Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide And Phyno — Nigeria Today

Nasty C Looking Forward To Collaborate With Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide And Phyno

Some people like to call Nasty C the best rapper in Africa and to be honest, we don’t really disagree.

He’s had a great run recently, proving to be deserving of this title with his “Mad Over You” refix, his stellar verse on “Particula“, and his Coke Studio collaboration with Runtown, “Said“.

This is clearly just a little taste of what he has to offer, as his upcoming album, Strings and Bling is set to drop this June.

In a recent interview with Urban 96 FM, the South African rapper confirmed collaborations with A$AP Ferg, Ycee, and Runtown.

The rapper also revealed that he’s aiming to get into the studio with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage,Patroanking, Olamide and Phyno, and we definitely have our fingers crossed.

Any of these collaborations, especially one with Wizkid or Tiwa, would be absolute fire!

We’re also pretty excited for his collaboration with Runtown, as the pair clearly have great synergy and the song is bound to be another hit.

We look forward to hearing more information about this, and of course the actual music too.

The post Nasty C Looking Forward To Collaborate With Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide And Phyno appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

