National Bank of Egypt seeking to raise $600 mln club loan -sources - Reuters — Nigeria Today

National Bank of Egypt seeking to raise $600 mln club loan -sources – Reuters
BTCMANAGER
National Bank of Egypt seeking to raise $600 mln club loan -sources
Reuters
DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) – National Bank of Egypt, the country's largest bank by assets, is putting together a group of lenders for a club loan in the region of $600 million, banking sources said. It is expected a three-year debt facility and will …
National Bank of Egypt Joins 200 Financial Institutions in the 'R3 Blockchain Alliance'
