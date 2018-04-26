 National Open University 1st Semester Course Registration Deadline Extends 2018 — Nigeria Today
National Open University 1st Semester Course Registration Deadline Extends 2018

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

National Open University 1st Semester Course Registration Deadline Extends 2018 The National Open University 1st Semester Course Registration Deadline has been Extended. All concerned students are hereby informed. This is to inform all students of the National Open University that the management has extended the closing date for the course and exam registration for 1st Semester …

