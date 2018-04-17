Nationwide strike: Health workers ground sector tomorrow — Nigeria Today

Nationwide strike: Health workers ground sector tomorrow

Joint Health Sector Unions,

JOHESU, yesterday, threatened

to embark on a nationwide

strike, following the federal

government’s failure to

implement the agreement

reached with it in September,

2017.

Its National Chairman, Josiah

Biobelemoye, while lamenting

what he described as the

preferential treatment given to

some unions in the health sector

at the expense of others, directed

its members to withdraw their

services from federal medical

facilities nationwide as from

midnight of Tuesday, April 17.

“JOHESU hereby directs

its members in federal health

institutions all over the country

to commence the strike

immediately (midnight of

Tuesday, April 17) unfailingly.

“States and local government

health institutions are by this

placed on red alert and are to

continue intense sensitization

and mobilization of our members

for possible entry into the fray

if government foot drags in

attending to our demands,” he

said.

According to Biobelemoye,

the demands put forward

to government include

the upward adjustment of

CONHESS salary scale, arrears

of skipping of CONHESS 10 and

employment of additional health

professionals, implementation

of court judgments and upward

review of the retirement age from

60 to 65.

He noted that the union

suspended its last nationwide

strike on September 30, 2017

after signing a Memorandum of

Terms of Settlement, MOTS, with

the federal government.

According to him, the MOTS

ought to be implemented within

five weeks after the date of

suspension of the strike.

Expressing displeasure with

the manner that the Federal

Ministry of Health treated their

demands, Biobelemoye said it

took the government 15 days

from September 6 to 21 to adjust

CONMESS for some grades in

the doctors’ cadre whereas theirs

has been ignored despite several

agreements.

He noted that the union had on

February 5 given a fresh 21-day

ultimatum to enable government

meet the agreement reached

which it still reneged on.

“We entered into an agreement

with them on September 30, 2017

and this led to the suspension of

our previous strike.”

Biobelemoye, who described

the union members as peace

lovers, emphasised that the 45

days was given simply because

the union has the interest of the

masses at heart.

“It is disheartening to note

that after six months of the

suspension of our last strike

and still counting, the federal

government has not done

anything tangible over the

pending issues, especially on

the flagship issue of CONHESS

adjustment and payment of

arrears of CONHESS 10.

“JOHESU as a mature and

responsible organisation gave a

21-day notice on February 5 to

enable the federal government

do the needful.

“At the expiration of the notice,

the leadership reconvened to reappraise

the situation on ground

and noted the lackadaisical

attitude of government toward

the implementation of the

Memorandum of Terms of

Settlement signed on September

30.

“On April 5, the minister of

labour and employment invited

the leadership of JOHESU for a

meeting wherein we were told

that our issues are still being

looked into, this shows that

government is taking JOHESU

for a ride,’’ he said.

He also called on well-meaning

Nigerians including traditional

leaders, elder statesmen,

opinion leaders and the general

public to prevail on government

to implement MOTS entered

into with JOHESU on September

30.

Biobelemoye explained that

JOHESU members are not

clamouring for equality with

doctors, but equity and justice,

advising doctors and the Federal

Ministry of Health to change

their perception of the demands.

