 NATOP president promises a more professional association, as members gear up for AGM - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NATOP president promises a more professional association, as members gear up for AGM – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

NATOP president promises a more professional association, as members gear up for AGM
Guardian (blog)
With annual general meeting of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) schedule to hold from Monday, April 9, President of the Association, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, has promised to deliver a new more professional Association at the AGM. In a
Grooming younger ones not easy – Godfrey EguakunThe Punch
Singer Kamar Tachio serenades NDLEA agents on expresswayDaily Nigerian News

all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.