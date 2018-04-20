NB Plc rewards distributors - The Punch — Nigeria Today

NB Plc rewards distributors – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
NB Plc rewards distributors
The Punch
The Nigerian Breweries Plc said it celebrated its distributors in an award ceremony held in Lagos recently. The firm which noted this in a statement on Wednesday said that the trade partners had excelled in their business partnership with the company …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!