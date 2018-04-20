 NB Plc rewards distributors - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NB Plc rewards distributors – The Punch

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

NB Plc rewards distributors
The Punch
The Nigerian Breweries Plc said it celebrated its distributors in an award ceremony held in Lagos recently. The firm which noted this in a statement on Wednesday said that the trade partners had excelled in their business partnership with the company

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.