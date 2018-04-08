NBA agrees to invest $9b on Niger Basin - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

NBA agrees to invest $9b on Niger Basin – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
NBA agrees to invest $9b on Niger Basin
The Nation Newspaper
Member countries of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA) have adopted a $9 billion investment plan to sustain the resources of the basin which has 130 million inhabitants, the federal government disclosed yesterday. Leaders of the regional body adopted the …
Niger Basin Authority to invest $9.33bn in the region – FG
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!