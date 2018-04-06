NBA launches $300m AfDB fund for Niger Basin — Nigeria Today

NBA launches $300m AfDB fund for Niger Basin

The Niger Basin Authority (NBA) has launched a 300-million-dollar fund with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for technical and environmental studies to protect the basin from the consequences of climate change. The Executive Secretary of NBA, Abderahim Hamid, made this known on Friday at the opening of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Council…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NBA launches $300m AfDB fund for Niger Basin appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

