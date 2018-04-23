NBBF holds pre-season training for technical officials - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NBBF holds pre-season training for technical officials – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NBBF holds pre-season training for technical officials
Vanguard
IN preparation for the commencement of the new season, the pre-season training for Technical officials for the National Basketball Leagues has been slated to hold in Abuja beginning from Wednesday, 25th April, 2018. Basketball. According to the Co …
NBBF Holds 2018 Pre-season Training For Technical Officials
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!