 NBBF seals two-year N60m Total deal - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NBBF seals two-year N60m Total deal – The Punch

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

NBBF seals two-year N60m Total deal
The Punch
'Tana Aiyejina. The Nigeria Basketball Federation on Thursday in Lagos sealed a two-year sponsorship deal with oil and gas firm Total worth N60m. It is the first time that an NBBF board would be securing sponsorship for the lower divisions of the
Umar-led NBBF inaugurates League Management BoardThe Eagle Online
Total splashes N60m on B'ball leagueNew Telegraph Newspaper
NBBF signs 'biggest ever' sponsorship deal with Total NigeriaTheCable
TODAY.NG
all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.