 NC State professor's novel connects her two worlds of Africa and the South - News & Observer — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NC State professor’s novel connects her two worlds of Africa and the South – News & Observer

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


News & Observer

NC State professor's novel connects her two worlds of Africa and the South
News & Observer
Author Elaine Neil Orr explores the turbulent civil rights movement in Winston-Salem in her new coming-of-age novel, “Swimming Between Worlds," while drawing on her own experiences living in Africa. Orr was born in Nigeria in 1954, where her parents
'Swimming Between Worlds' set in Winston-Salem during segregationWinston-Salem Journal

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.