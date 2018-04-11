NCC, CBN Sign MoU On Mobile Money, Financial Inclusion — Nigeria Today

NCC, CBN Sign MoU On Mobile Money, Financial Inclusion
The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost mobile money service penetration and financial inclusion in the country. Fielding questions from journalists shortly after the signing of the MoU at […]
The post NCC, CBN Sign MoU On Mobile Money, Financial Inclusion appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!