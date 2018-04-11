NCC confirms receiving down payment for 9mobile - Techpoint.ng — Nigeria Today

NCC confirms receiving down payment for 9mobile – Techpoint.ng
NCC confirms receiving down payment for 9mobile
The down payment, according to the telecommunications industry regulator, is to seal the acquisition deal for the acquirer. However, Teleology has a window of 90 days to pay up the remaining $450 million. And failure to meet up with the balance within …
Teleology Holdings to pay $450m to close Nigeria's 9mobile takeover
