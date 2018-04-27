NCC Remits N49.7bn To FG In 4 Months — Nigeria Today

NCC Remits N49.7bn To FG In 4 Months

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has remitted N49,792,870,113.00 to the federal government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) within the first four months of 2018 in compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 (FRA 2007). A statement by the director, Public Affairs, NCC, Tony Ojobo, […]

The post NCC Remits N49.7bn To FG In 4 Months appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

