NCC remits N49.7bn to Nigerian govt in Q1 2018 — Nigeria Today

NCC remits N49.7bn to Nigerian govt in Q1 2018
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it remitted N49.7 billion to the Federal Government in the first quarter of 2018. Tony Ojobo, NCC Director of Public Affairs said in a statement on Thursday that the remittance was in compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 (FRA 2007). Ojobo said the figure represented the “Payment […]
NCC remits N49.7bn to Nigerian govt in Q1 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!