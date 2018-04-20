NCC, service providers meet Epe telecoms consumers - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

NCC, service providers meet Epe telecoms consumers – Naija247news
Naija247news
NCC, service providers meet Epe telecoms consumers
Naija247news
Telecommunications consumers have been advised to contact the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) by dialling a toll free line, 622, to report any service provider who failed to resolve any issue or complaints. Addressing telecoms consumers at the …
